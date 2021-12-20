Independent Advisor Alliance Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 59,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 234,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,048. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

