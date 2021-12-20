Independent Advisor Alliance Has $8.10 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Hershey stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $192.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,914. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

