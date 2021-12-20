Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 4,455 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

NYSE:V traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.16. 122,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,825,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

