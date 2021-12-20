Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 483 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $14.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $605.97. 33,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,907. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $625.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

