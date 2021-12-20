Infinitecoin Market Cap Hits $15.26 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $15.26 million and $108.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.