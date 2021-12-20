Ink Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $377,379.51 and approximately $9,888.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00050833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.24 or 0.08345898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,712.30 or 0.99880080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00045910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

