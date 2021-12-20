Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $344,875.19 and $413.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

