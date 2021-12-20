Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

IOSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King cut their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $90.75 on Thursday. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Innospec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innospec by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

