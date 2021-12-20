Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,340 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 172,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 130,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

EJAN stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

