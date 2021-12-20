Insider Buying: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Acquires $78,323,481.60 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32.

Shares of INCY opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

