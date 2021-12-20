Insider Buying: Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Buys £48,900 in Stock

Informa plc (LON:INF) insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($64,622.70).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 502 ($6.63) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 522.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 525.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Informa plc has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.60 ($7.98).

Several research firms have weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.58) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.55) to GBX 560 ($7.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.46) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 633.33 ($8.37).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

