Insider Selling: Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells 7,088 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $14,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. 224,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWEN. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Broadwind by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

