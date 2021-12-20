Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $128,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 399,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.43. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

