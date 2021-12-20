Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells $4,028,881.20 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $189.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average is $186.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

