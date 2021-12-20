Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $52,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Whiteside also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00.

eXp World stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. 38,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.