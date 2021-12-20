Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 337 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00.

PI opened at $84.19 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth $3,098,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Impinj by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

