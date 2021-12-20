Insider Selling: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Sells $1,797,393.92 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,392,150.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 55.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LOB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

