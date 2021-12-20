Insider Selling: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Sells $134,128.60 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $149.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,167,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

