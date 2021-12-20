Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NNI stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $95.30. 2,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,944. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

