Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,039. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 80.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 266,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 118,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.