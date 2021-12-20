Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Insider Sells $75,420.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 19.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 669,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $2,282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Photronics by 110.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 35,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.