Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Insider Sells $75,420.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.25.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.