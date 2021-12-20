Insider Selling: ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer David Croucher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,057.

Shares of CVE:PFM traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$0.92. 6,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.97 million and a PE ratio of -20.91. ProntoForms Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.02.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

