Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $204,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NSIT traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 266,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,201. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

