Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $303.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,604,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,654,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Shares of PODD traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.81. 4,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.80. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

