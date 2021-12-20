Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 553,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFSPF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

