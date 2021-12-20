Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $2.81 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $875.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 211.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 170,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 97.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 163,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

