Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $507,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,413,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $78.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $82.27.

