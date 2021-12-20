Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sfmg LLC owned about 2.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $77,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

