iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period.

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.10. 57,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.89. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $107.96.

