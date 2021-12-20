iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 53.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315,594 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $99,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.37 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

