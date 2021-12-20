iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,443,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

