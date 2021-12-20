iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Investure LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investure LLC now owns 341,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $169.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.42. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $176.59.

