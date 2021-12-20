iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.32

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 20362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $334,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

