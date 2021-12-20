iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $271.35 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.21 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.