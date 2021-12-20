iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

IVV stock opened at $462.11 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

