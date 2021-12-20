Israel Discount Bank of New York Acquires Shares of 10,776 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 430,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,229,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.