Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 60,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,367. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

