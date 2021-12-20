iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Down 27.8% in November

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 636,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,300 shares of company stock worth $11,949,463. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.25. 19,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,205. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.