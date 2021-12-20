ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITM Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.19.

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

