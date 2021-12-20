IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

12/15/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

12/9/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

12/7/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

12/3/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

11/24/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

11/18/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

11/17/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Get IZEA Worldwide Inc alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.