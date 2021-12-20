Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $901,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $63.43. 29,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

