Jag Capital Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.51.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG opened at $164.40 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $171.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

