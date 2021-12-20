Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 146,596 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

