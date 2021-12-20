Jag Capital Management LLC Has $41.74 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 3.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $41,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $337.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

