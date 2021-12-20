Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $211.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.43. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

