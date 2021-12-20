Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 178.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $157.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.53. The stock has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

