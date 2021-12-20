Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

