Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $102.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58.

