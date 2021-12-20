Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Global Payments by 1,050.6% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 47.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.30.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

