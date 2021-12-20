Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.80.

JEF opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

